Tampa police investigate 2 separate Sunday homicides

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Tampa are investigating two separate homicides that occurred in the Robles Park and Drew Park neighborhoods.

Police first responded to the 3000 block of N. Morgan Street around 11 a.m. Sunday and found a man deceased. The victim was a Black male in his 30s. Police said he had suffered trauma to his upper body.

Hours later, around 4:30 p.m., police responded to another homicide in the area of North Grady Avenue and West Osbourne Avenue. The victim, a Hispanic male in his mid-50s, had also suffered trauma to his upper body.

The men’s names have been withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

Police are asking anyone with information on the two deaths to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

LATEST STORIES: