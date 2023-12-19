TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police identified the USPS worker killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday.

Police responded to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of North River Cove Street and North Mulberry Street that afternoon.

Investigators determined a dark-colored Mercedes sedan hit the mail truck and drove off. The postal worker, identified as 69-year-old Paul Falicia, died at the site of the crash.

“Our thoughts are with Falica family during this tragic time and our detectives will work tirelessly to find justice for Mr. Falica and his loved ones,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said. “We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into this hit-and-run and will use all available resources to ensure that those responsible for this senseless act will be held accountable.”

Nearby residents told 8 On Your Side their postal carrier was just months away from retiring from USPS. They pleaded for the driver who struck the mail truck to come forward.

“That person took a life, whether they were under the influence, whether they were on the phone, whether their kid dropped a bottle in the back seat, they were not supposed to leave,” said Tiffany Alameda, who has lived in the neighborhood for five years. “You killed someone.”

On Tuesday, Tampa police said they found the damaged sedan along North 16th Street and detectives are working to “develop leads and work to identify and apprehend the suspect driver.”

Anyone with information about the crash and the suspect driver is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130, Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at (800) 873-TIPS, or to submit a tip via TIP411.