Tampa police identify 2 killed in wrong-way crash in Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police have released the identities of the two people who died in a fatal wrong-way crash in Ybor City Friday night.

Police say Roberto Ramirez Diaz, 47, and Alejandro Ocampo, 62, drove the wrong way on North 15th Street from Lake Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

Diaz hit two parked cars as he drove the wrong way before eventually rolling his Ford F-150 on its side and striking a Cadillac attempting to turn at the intersection of 15th and 21st.

The driver of the Cadillac suffered just minor damages and no one else was injured.

Diaz’s car eventually came to a final rest on its roof.

Tampa Fire Rescue had to use cutting equipment to extricate the driver and passenger. Neither were wearing seat belts and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. An investigation is underway.

LATEST STORIES: