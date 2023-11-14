TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police will speak with the community about ways to move forward from the deadly mass shooting in Ybor City on Tuesday evening.

The town hall is the first opportunity for families to weigh in on steps to make the area safer. Investigators say an altercation between groups escalated to the shooting that killed two and injured 16 others over Halloween weekend.

Workers at Hot Wax Coffee Shop say business hasn’t been the same since the shooting.

“I worked Halloween night, so, after that, there wasn’t a lot of people out in the streets,” one employee said, “I definitely think it [business] has taken a hit, just in general, because people were scared to come out.”

Police Chief Lee Bercaw said the violence is not a reflection of Ybor City. The department has added patrols to the area, officers on foot, bike and horseback.

Business owners packed a recent city council meeting and shot down the suggestion of closing clubs and bars around 7th Avenue at 1 a.m. Some are recommending a juvenile curfew.

Many are on board with the option if it means bringing customers back to Ybor City.

“It could definitely help because this is more of a club scene in this bar rather than for kids,” a Hot Wax employee said.

Tuesday’s town hall will focus on the mass shooting. Chief Bercaw wants an open discussion with community members about their concerns. The discussion is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Centro Asturiano de Tampa at 1913 North Nebraska Avenue.