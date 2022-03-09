Tampa police honor Officer Jesse Madsen 1 year after death in line of duty

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police held a memorial Wednesday marking one year since Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen was killed in the line of duty, after veering his patrol car into the path of a wrong-way driver who was speeding down I-275.

“In what would be his last act of bravery, MPO Madsen drastically changed lanes to protect the motorists on the roadway, ultimately sacrificing his life,” an officer said during the memorial ceremony.

Family, colleagues and the community gathered for the emotional ceremony outside of the Tampa police headquarters.

“It’s very difficult, Jesse was in the prime of his life, a young father, husband, just trying to go home at the end of the shift after selflessly serving serving the citizens, and he didn’t make it home. So we have to memorialize his memory,” Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said.

Former Police Chief Bryan Dugan also attended the memorial. The tragedy happened during his time as Chief.

“It was probably the worst night of my life, quite frankly, and from driving from the scene to meet with his wife and talk to her, was probably the longest drive of my life,” said Dugan.

Officer Michael Strom, Madsen’s former patrol partner and best friend said he left a mark on the department that will never be forgotten.

“He meant everything to this department. Over the last year, some of the positives that we can take from this tragic loss is he’s brought everybody closer together. He makes sure that we’re all looking out for each other and not just the people that we serve, but each other as police officers,” said Officer Strom.

Officer Madsen received nine Lifesaving awards during his 16-year career with the Tampa Police Department.