TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department unveiled a women’s history monument on Tuesday.

Tampa police said the first female officer began patrolling the streets of Tampa in 1973.

Now, 50 years later, the department said it is “honoring trailblazing women who overcame barriers in their pursuit of the law enforcement profession.”

On Tuesday, Tampa police said it unveiled a plaque dedicated to the courage and determination of female police officers and to salute all women who have taken an oath to protect and serve.

“In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Tampa Police Department’s first female officer to be on patrol, the City of Tampa salutes all women who have served our department. The City of Tampa salutes the courage and determination of our female police officers, including those remarkable trailblazers who have paved the way for women today in our department,” the plaque says.