TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department and residents across the Bay area paused to remember the lives of two detectives who died in the line of duty on this day in 1998.

Detective Randy Bell, 44, and Detective Ricky Childers, 46, tragically lost their lives on Tuesday, May 19, 1998, while investigating a homicide.

Police said the suspect, who claimed to be a grieving father under a false identity, shot and killed both detectives as they were driving back to police headquarters.

“Detective Bell and Detective Childers, your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” the Tampa Police Department said. “We honor you today and always.”

The department said it is also remembering Florida Highway Patrol Trooper James Crooks who was killed in the line of duty while attempting to stop the suspect after he stole a truck and fled the scene.