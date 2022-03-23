TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl in the lower back on Tuesday night in Tampa.

According to Tampa police, the girl was shot after a fight broke out on the basketball courts at Robles Park between two teen boys.

Officers say two teenage boys were arguing near the courts when one of them went home and then returned with a gun, and fired it toward the basketball court.

The 9-year-old girl was hit in the lower back, according to police.

“It’s scary. Last night I was cooking my kids dinner and heard gunshots and my kids went right up under the table. I’ve only been here for a year. They’re not used to this. Anytime I hear gunshots, fireworks, they get down. My kids shouldn’t have to go through that. No child should, especially within their homes,” said K’La Walker, who lives in Robles Park.

“When we start talking about 15-year-old juveniles, and 9-year-old victims, it leads to pause, and we as an agency will continue to make sure that this does not happen again. We will do everything we can as far as our manpower is concerned. This is something we take very seriously and will continue to do so,” said Tampa Police Captain Les Richardson.

The teenage boy has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a juvenile in possession of a firearm. It is unknown if the teen will be charged as an adult.