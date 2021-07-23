Tampa police hold memorial ceremony to mark 40 years since officer’s death

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police and city officials paused on Friday to remember a fallen officer who died in the line of duty 40 years ago.

The Tampa Police Department held a memorial ceremony at 11:30 a.m. to honor Detective Gerald A. Rauft. Detective Rauft was 38 years old when he died on July 24, 1981.

Rauft and another narcotics officer were at a house on North 29th Street on an undercover buy of 100 pounds of marijuana when police say gunfire erupted. Rauft, an eight-year police veteran, died after he was shot in the chest.

Members of the fallen detective’s family joined Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, Mayor Jane Castor and other Tampa Police Department staff for the memorial on Friday.