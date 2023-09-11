TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police and fire departments across the state of Florida and the nation are remembering the lives lost in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Monday morning, Tampa Fire Rescue and the Tampa Police Department held a joint ceremony to honor those lost on 9/11.

The attacks killed 2,977 people and injured thousands more. In New York City, 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 NYPD officers, and 37 Port Authority officers perished in the attempts to respond to the disaster.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. at the Tampa Firefighters Museum.

