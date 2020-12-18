Tampa police, fire rescue on scene of small charter plane crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue are currently on the scene of a small charter plane crash.
Police say the crash happened at N. Ward Street and W. Nassau Street.
One person on the plane has minor injuries, according to TPD. However, Tampa Fire Rescue is reporting three people were taken to a local hospital as trauma alerts.
