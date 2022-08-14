TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found dead in Tampa early Sunday morning, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of Lazy River Drive and East Regnas Avenue at 4:46 a.m. over a suspicious vehicle in the area.

When officers arrived, they found that the vehicle was still running with its lights off.

The window tints kept officers from seeing inside the vehicle, but when they opened the door, they found a dead man with trauma to his upper body.

Police are investigating the man’s death as a homicide. If you have information on the situation, call the department at 813-231-6130.