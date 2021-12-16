Tampa police find man’s body floating in Hillsborough River

Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Police recovered a body found floating in the Hillsborough River Thursday afternoon near the 6600 block of N. Riviera Manor Dr.

The Tampa Police Department Marine Unit located the body of an adult man from the water just before 4 p.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation did not indicate any foul play, but the results from the medical examiner’s report are still pending.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

