Tampa police find dead man in home’s backyard

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police officers are investigating a homicide after finding a dead man at a home Monday morning.

A police release said the Tampa Police Department got a call about a man being shot just after 1:30 a.m. on Linebaugh Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a dead 64-year-old transient man in a house’s backyard. The manner of death has been determined to be a homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the man’s death to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

