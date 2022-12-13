TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police department is conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found floating near the Davis Island Bridge late Tuesday morning.

The department said Tampa Police Marine Units recovered the body of an adult man that was floating under the bridge just after 10 a.m.

Detectives said they are working to identify the man. While there is no apparent sign of foul play, the cause of death remains to be determined.

Additional updates are expected.

