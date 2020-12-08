Tampa police, family looking for answers following death of Tampa teen

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs your help identifying three people who may have information regarding a homicide investigation.

According to police, officers located a man at the intersection of North 29th St and East 19th Avenue with upper body trauma just after 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 2.

Police say the victim Marqueas Williams, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. While not suspects, surveillance video shows three people near the location of Williams’ body.

If you recognize the people in this video or have any information related to the case are asked to call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477. A $5,000 reward is available for anyone who brings information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspects.

