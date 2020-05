TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department has a new K9 officer, it announced on Sunday.

TPD said K9 “Sly” joined the department and is beginning his training.

“K9 Sly has a lot of hard work ahead of him but we expect nothing but great things from him,” TPD’s Facebook post reads.

K9 Sly was purchased with risetampa.org/K9funds.

Those who wish to donate to the Tampa Police K9 Unit can visit the website.