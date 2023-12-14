TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Christmas came early for a group of children during this year’s Shop with a Cop event, hosted by the Tampa Police Department.

The event was held at the Target on Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

About 50 kids between the ages of 6-17 were paired up to go shopping with TPD officers and employees on Wednesday.

Every child was given a $200 gift card to spend shopping.

“Some of the kids are here because of a tragedy that happened in their family so what better way to bring a great new year to the kids’ lives and their families’ lives,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

One of those families includes Ester Vazquez and her children, Gigi, Laz and Urbay, who all lost their home in a fire.

“I’m also fire and paramedic and I know how the family and the brotherhood works,” Vazquez said. “It just really made me feel very supported, you know? It’s hard to be a single parent and they’ve done such an amazing job supporting these kids.”

After going shopping, officers helped children wrap up their gifts in the Target parking garage to take home.

Shop with a Cop is made possible by donations made to Rise Tampa, Our Police Foundation.