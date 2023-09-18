TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is giving out free gun locks to help reduce the number of children and teens who have access to guns.

“As we work towards reducing the number of juveniles in possession of firearms, you can start small and help us keep the community safer by ensuring your firearm is locked, unloaded, and not within reach for a juvenile to gain access to it,” the department said in a statement.

Locks can be picked up for free at any of the TPD district offices as part of Project Locked and Unloaded.