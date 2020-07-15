Tampa police creating community advisory team in light of Floyd protests

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is making changes in hopes of building better relationships and trust within the community.

In light of protests across the nation following the death of George Floyd, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan is establishing the Chief’s Community Advisory Team.

Chief Dugan will select 10 applicants who will serve as community liaisons and help officers build trust within the community.

“I look forward to working with people from all walks of life and to listen to their thoughts on how we police the city of Tampa,” Chief Brian Dugan said

If you would like to apply click here.

MORE TOP STORIES