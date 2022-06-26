TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department held a gun buyback program where people could turn in unwanted firearms in exchange for $100.

Police were set up at two locations where they saw dozens of cars within the first four hours.

The last gun buyback was in 2015, and police collected about 500 guns then.

“It’s nice to see the number of people that are turning these guns in,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

If the firearm is stolen, TPD plans to process it as such. Castor said it’s important for people not to have weapons sitting around.

“There are guns that could be potentially stolen in residential burglaries, stolen in auto burglaries and then used in crimes out in our streets,” she said

TPD plans to hold another gun buyback day in the near future.