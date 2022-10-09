TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor will be holding a press conference Sunday morning to discuss the arrest of a man accused of firing a gun at a family of five Wednesday.

Saturday, the Tampa Police Department announced that Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, was arrested in connection to the shooting in the area of Oregon Avenue Wednesday.

Police said the family did not have a home and was sleeping in a vehicle parked across the street from the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex when Stamat allegedly fired over a dozen shots at them from another car.

One of the shots ended up hitting a pregnant mother of three other children in the head, but the injury was not life-threatening, according to police. The other father and the other children — a 9-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old girl — were not hurt.

The family had recently moved back to Tampa after being away from Florida for several months, but they were living in a rental car because a relative did not have space for them. Tampa police helped find them temporary shelter after the shooting.

Using surveillance video from the crime scene, detectives determined that the suspect’s vehicle was a black 300 series 2012 BMW owned by Stamat. The vehicle was found inside a garage at a home on Marcellus Circle Thursday.

Stamat admitted to being the only person driving his car recently and that he was driving the morning of the shooting, according to police.

Investigators said they found an empty gun box for a 9mm handgun in the car and spent casings inside Stamat’s apartment that matched those found at the crime scene.

He was then taken into custody.

“Our community as a whole can sleep easier tonight knowing the suspect linked to this monstrous, random act of violence is no longer free to prey on innocent people,” O’Connor said Saturday. “I cannot thank or commend our detectives enough for working so quickly to identify and arrest this suspect.”

Officers said Stamat did not give a motive for the shooting, and there is no established connection between him and the victims at this time. However, Stamat told police he felt people were stalking him in different vehicles, on bicycles, and on foot.