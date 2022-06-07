TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor called on Tampa community members to help get illegal guns off the street if they know of someone in possession of one.

On Monday, the city saw two shootings in just two hours.

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting on East Columbus Drive and 14th Street.

“If this was a school day and it wasn’t, you know, the summertime, there’d be kids on that playground right now. We can’t have that,” O’Connor said at a press conference Monday.

As the chief was discussing details of the first shooting, she got a call about another shooting incident nearby.

Investigators say a man was shot and killed on North 35th Street and East Chelsea Street.

In a Tuesday press conference, O’Connor and other community leaders said that people must be on the lookout for any inklings of violence or illegal gun possession, particularly on social media.

O’Connor said gun violence in the city has continued despite her officers’ best efforts.

Now, she wants to team up with local and state leaders to create a task force on gun violence.

“We can’t be desensitized to the fact that this is going on,” she said.