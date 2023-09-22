TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa police officer heard in a profanity-laced video will remain on the job, the city’s police chief said.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said officer Dukagjin Maxhuni’s actions during an arrest in June 2022 went against his philosophy as head of the Tampa Police Department.

“Our golden rule is to treat everyone with dignity and respect,” Bercaw said.

A recently released video taken from officer Maxhuni’s body camera during the arrest shows the officer go on a profanity-laced tirade as he appears to taunt a group of bystanders after the arrest.

The President of the Hillsborough County NAACP has called for Maxhuni to be fired, but Bercaw elected to transfer him to another area of town, away from the scene of the arrest.

“Not only did we transfer him, but we also gave him a written reprimand and we disciplined him,” Bercaw said.

In the video, Maxhuni can be heard taunting the bystanders, saying “What are you going to do?” over and over. Then he said “You want to be a tough guy? Come talk to me now.”

Bercaw said the officer now regrets his words on that day.

“The officer was actually very remorseful and this is something he’s embarrassed to talk about,” Bercaw said. “This is something that, he said, it was not my day, I had a bad day, I made a mistake and he was remorseful.”

Maxhuni is a 10-year veteran of the department and remains on the job.