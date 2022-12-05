TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor has resigned, according to a release from the City of Tampa.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor accepted O’Connor’s resignation Monday after an internal affairs investigation into a traffic stop involving the former chief.

On Nov. 12, O’Connor and her husband were pulled over in Oldsmar for driving in a golf car without a license plate. Body cam video showed her tell Deputy Larry Jacoby that she was Tampa’s police chief while flashing her badge.

“I’m hoping you’ll just let us go tonight,” she was heard saying before handing him her card.

Castor called O’Connor’s behavior “unacceptable,” saying any public officials should not use their position to ask for special treatment.

“This is especially disappointing because I gave Mary O’Connor a second chance, as I believe in second chances for people,” the mayor said. “Which is one of the reasons that the disappointment today runs so deep. I had high hope for Chief O’Connor, as she was off to such a strong start by reducing violent gun crime, proactively engaging with our community and focusing on officer wellness. But these accomplishments pale in comparison to the priority I place on integrity.”

Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw will now serve as acting chief while the city searches for candidates nationwide.

Bercaw is a 25-year veteran of the Tampa Police Department and has been part of developing crime reduction strategies to make Tampa safer, according to the city.

The Tampa Police Department also released a statement saying it was committed to serving its community despite the recent controversy:

The Tampa Police Department does not want the resignation of Chief Mary O’Connor to [distract] from the skilled work and professionalism provided to our community everyday. We want our community to know that our dedication to protecting our residents and building relationships [with] those we serve will continue through the nearly 1,400 dedicated public servants of #YourTampaPD. The Tampa Police Department

At this time, it is not known exactly how long it will take to replace O’Connor, but Mayor Jane Castor said she believes it will take several months.