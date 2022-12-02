TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor has been placed on administrative leave after she and her husband were pulled over for driving a golf cart without a license last month.

Mayor Jane Castor released a statement on Friday saying Chief O’Connor will be on administrative leave until further notice, pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident.

Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw will serve as acting Chief in the meantime, Castor said.

Chief O’Connor and her husband were stopped by a Pinellas County deputy outside of an Oldsmar neighborhood on Nov. 12. O’Connor was captured on body camera video asking if the deputy’s camera was on and flashing her badge to the deputy before saying, “I’m hoping you’ll just let us go tonight.”

O’Connor has served as Chief of the Tampa Police Department since February 2022.