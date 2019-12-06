Tampa police arrest suspect in fatal shooting

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday evening.

According to detectives, Robert Beausejour, 38, confronted a man and Beausejour’s pregnant girlfriend in the 1000 block of North Bay Street.

According to police, a confrontation between the victim and Beausejour took place with Beausejour ultimately shooting the victim and killing him.

Once officers responded to the scene Beausejour fled.

Beausejour was arrested without incident in Valrico on Friday. He is charged with murder, felon in possession of a firearm, armed burglary, and tampering with a witness.

The pregnant girlfriend was unharmed in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.