Tampa police arrest robbery suspect following chase

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit in Tampa this afternoon.

Tampa officers were attempting a traffic stop for a stolen car when Maurice Fryson, 43, fled from officers at a high rate of speed eastbound on East Flora Street from North 10th Street and then continued southbound on North Nebraska Avenue.

As officers attempted to stop the Fryson, they were informed that the vehicle he was driving matched the description of a vehicle used in robberies in both Temple Terrace and Hillsborough County.

While attempting to flee, Fryson struck a Toyota Highlander and a Toyota Tacoma before bailing from the stolen vehicle on North Tampa Street, just west of the interstate, after he crashed into an unmarked Chevy Suburban of an off-duty Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Colonel who was attempting to get on the interstate.

Fryson was shortly taken into custody following his fleeing attempt. None of the drivers including the Colonel were injured.

