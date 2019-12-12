Tampa police arrest man in drive-by shooting that left 1 injured

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa man has been arrested after a Monday drive-by shooting left one person injured.

When police arrived at the scene on 15th Street and E. Fowler Avenue officers found one adult with a gunshot wound.

Officers say they provided first aid until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived to take the victim to the hospital who has now listed in stable condition.

Tampa police say, Andre Clemens, 24, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder premeditated, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, and felon in possession of a firearm.