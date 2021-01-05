Tampa police arrest man in connection with Dec. shooting that killed 2

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that killed two people and injured two others in December.

According to Tampa police, officers responded to a shooting in the area of East 7th Avenue, near North 20th Street on Dec. 26.

Four people had been shot and two later died of their injuries.

During the investigation, detectives identified Livonte Howard, 22, as a suspect.

Detectives found him at a home on Hunters Haven Boulevard in Riverview on Monday.

Officers saw him leave, then re-enter the home, and gave several loud, verbal commands for Howard to leave the home with his hands up.

Howard eventually left the home and was taken into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail and charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery.

Anyone who believes they may have information related to this case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.