TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police announced that retired K9 Indo died early Monday.

The police department said K9 Indo served the city of Tampa for 7.5 years as a patrol and EOD K9 until he retired in Dec. 2018.

“He was a great K9 and even better partner to K9 Officer T. Bergman,” the police department posted on Facebook.

(Tampa Police Department)

Officers said K9 Indo spent his retirement with Bergman’s family.

“Thank you for your service K9 Indo, you will be missed!” Tampa police posted on Facebook.