Breaking News
Florida stay-at-home order: Gov. DeSantis issues executive order in response to coronavirus

Tampa pastor who led packed services during safer-at-home order is shutting down the church

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The pastor of a Hillsborough county church, who held packed services last Sunday and then was arrested says he is shutting down the church.

“I have to do this to protect the congregation, not from the virus, but from a tyrannical government, because all the charges against me are totally bogus,” Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne said.

Pastor Browne, of the River at Tampa Bay made the announcement this evening during a live-stream saying he’s afraid if he held services the church would be raided, and deputies would arrest his congregation

Browne was arrested following large services that were held at his church over the weekend despite social distancing guidelines that have been put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chronister says Howard-Browne “repeatedly” violated social distancing orders from the president, CDC and local authorities.

“His reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in his congregation at risk and thousands of residents who may interact with them this week in danger,” the sheriff said.

The pastor was charged with unlawful assembly and violation of public health emergency rules. Both charges are second-degree misdemeanors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor"

residents concerned about covid patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "residents concerned about covid patient"

Nurses union protesting lack of protective gear at HCA hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses union protesting lack of protective gear at HCA hospitals"

a group of past and present Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to help the local community by donating food and supplies to seniors in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "a group of past and present Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to help the local community by donating food and supplies to seniors in the area"

Deposit Returned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deposit Returned"

Tampa woman self-isolating with rescue ducks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman self-isolating with rescue ducks"

Invisible lines in sand cause confusion as Pinellas County beachgoers persist despite coronavirus orders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Invisible lines in sand cause confusion as Pinellas County beachgoers persist despite coronavirus orders"

NFL to begin season as scheduled in September

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFL to begin season as scheduled in September"

Businesses react

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses react"

Gov. DeSantis issues statewide stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis issues statewide stay-at-home order"

March 2020 ranks as the second warmest and ties for the driest March

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 2020 ranks as the second warmest and ties for the driest March"

Busch Gardens offers free animal, nature learning resources to teachers, families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens offers free animal, nature learning resources to teachers, families"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss