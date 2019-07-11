Tampa pastor holds suspected intruder at gunpoint until police arrive

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa pastor held a suspected intruder at gunpoint while he waited for police to arrive, authorities said.

Police said the Miguel Otero-Rivera set off the alarm system at the Seminole Heights Baptist Church shortly before 1 a.m.

Miguel Otero-Rivera. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Rivera had allegedly broke through a window, then broke several other windows and door frames while inside of the building, causing several thousand dollars worth of damage, according to the church’s pastor, Brant Adams.

A window is boarded up after a suspected burglary at a church in Tampa. (WFLA photo)

The alarm company alerted Adams, who arrived at the scene and held the intruder at gunpoint until law enforcement was able to arrive.

Otero-Rivera was arrested and charged with burglary grand theft, possession of burglary tool, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

