TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa pastor and foster parent has been arrested for sexual molestation of multiple children.

According to the Department of Children and Families received a report on Valentine’s Day that a seven-year-old victim may have been a victim of sexual abuse.

Investigators say through multiple interviews, they discovered there were three people who had been molested.

According to police, they were two young girls and an adult woman. Investigators say the woman told them about multiple situations from when she was an 11-year-old child.

Castellano-Mojica is a foster parent to the seven-year-old victims and previously fostered the adult woman. He is also a Pastor at Grace Church of the Nazarene.

The investigation is ongoing.