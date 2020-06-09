Tampa Parks and Recreation Department gives update on summer camp, park amenities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Parks and Recreation Department is extending the Summer Kickoff Camp.

The camp will run through July 19.

The REC Summer Camp is scheduled to begin on June 22. Registration will take place beginning June 15 at 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

As of Monday, the following are now open:

All playgrounds (Playgrounds at camp locations will be reserved for campers Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

All outdoor fitness equipment

Joe Abrahams Fitness and Wellness Center (with limited capacities and reserved times for participating)

2 rental facilities, River Center at Julian B. Lane Park and Seminole Garden Center with limited capacities and social distancing

Parks and Recreation will continue to update the public through social media and tampagov.net/parks.

For more information, the summer hotline can be reached at 813-274-3345.