Tampa parents show support, celebrate during city’s Pride events

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa certainly had love and pride in the air Saturday as the city welcomed back its Pride Festival and Diversity Parade to Ybor City.

The parade was the first in the entire country following the height of the pandemic.

Tampa residents, including Mayor Jane Castor, enjoyed celebrating the city’s diversity and LGBTQ+ community.

The mayor even received high marks and gratitude from many Tampa Bay moms for holding the event.

“Thank you Jane for letting the parade go on,” said Shavonna Duff. “We appreciate it and we thank you so much.”

The parade was a huge success and allowed for the celebration of acceptance with parents who attended to show support for their children who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m down here to support my daughter, she’s going to be in the parade today and she’s gay. I support her 100%,” said Duff.

“I have gay children so I make sure I show my support, free mom hugs for everybody,” said Lisa Lawson.

Parade-goers told 8 On Your Side it’s moments like the parade that give them goosebumps — moments that focus on showing kindness to others and paying it forward with pride.

“We’re all here to have a good time, we’re all here to support everybody,” Duff said.