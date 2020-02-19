Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was standing-room-only at the Hillsborough County School Board meeting on Tuesday afternoon. As the new superintendent, Addison Davis, prepared to sign his contract, dozens of moms and dads lined up to address board members face to face.

Parents were fired up and frustrated over two major topics that affect their children in Hillsborough County schools – overcrowding and school boundaries.

Right now, the Bay Area is experiencing a growth explosion in nearly all counties, with Pasco and Hillsborough seeing the biggest increase.

However, with a population increase in families moving to Tampa Bay, there’s also a need for more schools.

And, with campuses already crowded, there’s often little room at existing schools.

Parents spoke out about their concerns regarding two proposals involving several middle schools in Hillsborough County including Barrington, Rodgers and Giunta.

Some moms and dads do not like the idea of new boundaries being drawn with their kids “being forced,” they say, to attend new schools.

Parents are also upset as they describe some school as “struggling” campuses.

“Upsetting, upsetting, very upsetting,” said Catherine Xavier.

The mother of two was in tears Tuesday as she told board members, “I do understand that it’s overcrowded, but it’s not something unknown to us.”

Her daughter, Elizabeth, attends Barrington Middle School in Lithia.

She begged the board to keep kids in their current campuses. “I think every mother wants the best education for their children that they can have.”

However, some parents say they want change if it helps with the issue of overcrowding.

Board members admit this issue is one that keeps them up at night.

They told parents this is a difficult decision and extremely frustrating. School leaders also admit they know the proposals being discussed are touchy topics, and some people will be left unhappy in the end.

One dad, Jason Depew, told 8 on your Side, “It’s frustrating, it’s really awful. But, I feel like our government is responsible for looking at the long term solution.”

The school board released the following scenarios regarding the proposals being discussed:

Scenario A would move Pod 1 (on our maps on our website) from Barrington to Rodgers. This would reassign 223 students from Barrington to Rodgers Barrington is currently at 109% capacity. This proposal would move Barrington to 97% capacity. Rodgers is currently at 67% capacity. This proposal would move Rodgers to 76% capacity.

Scenario B would have moved all of Panther Trace into Rodgers and move the Kingswood area (north of the Alafia River) from Rodgers to Giunta This would reassign 354 students from Barrington to Rodgers, and 139 students from Rodgers to Giunta.   This would have made Barrington 85% capacity and move Rodgers to 70% capacity.

Board members will discuss this again on March 10th when they cast their final vote.

LATEST STORIES:


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ruskin man creates purple light display to honor mother fighting pancreatic cancer"

Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. Student taste-testing"

Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa parents frustrated with proposed school boundaries"

Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission to vote on decriminalizing marijuana"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leto High School football team remembers beloved coach"

Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes"

Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery"

Pres. Trump pardons ex-NFL owner with ties to Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pres. Trump pardons ex-NFL owner with ties to Tampa Bay area"

st. petersburg child neglect case

Thumbnail for the video titled "st. petersburg child neglect case"

Legislature Questions the Security of University Research

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legislature Questions the Security of University Research"

Hulett family cope with sudden loss of son Bradley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hulett family cope with sudden loss of son Bradley"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss