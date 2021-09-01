Tampa organization prepares to welcome thousands of Afghan refugees

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – A Tampa organization is preparing to welcome Afghan refugees in the coming weeks.

Radiant Hands in Tampa tells 8 On Your Side they expect a thousand refugees to arrive here within the next twelve weeks.

“We’ve been told that a lot of them will be on a military parole and that means they probably will not be assisted by a resettlement agency,” said Ghadir Kassab, Director of Radiant Hands.

While this organization is here to help the refugees get acclimated and offer resources for their resettlement; they also need help through donations, volunteering, and professional services.

“The mental health stability of the family when they see the community support is essential,” added Kassab.

Kassab tells 8 On Your Side that community support plays a big role during the resettlement process, something she knows from firsthand experience.

“I came here 10 years ago to seek asylum so I can relate. I can relate to everything that is happening. I truly appreciate the community support that’s what matters to every person when they come into a different country,” added Kassab.

Right now, Radiant Hands says donations are essential right now to help refugees get on their feet when they arrive. For details about how you can donate, click here.