TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa has opened a new COVID-19 drive-through testing site at Al Barnes Park.

PCR and rapid antigen tests will be available at the park, which is located at 3101 East 21st Avenue in Tampa.

Last week, the city opened a testing site at Al Lopez Park, 4602 N. Himes Avenue.

Both sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The tests are free, and no appointment is needed.

For more information about testing, visit the city’s website.