TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The city of Tampa has opened several cooling centers to help residents keep cool amid the excessive heat through the weekend.

The centers will be opened at three Parks and Recreation centers Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the city, the centers will be free to use and staffed by the City of Tampa, AmeriCorps service members, and volunteers from the Red Cross.

The centers will be located at:

David M Barksdale Active Older Adult Center at Macfarlane Park

1801 N. Lincoln Avenue in Tampa, FL 33607

Cuscaden Park

2900 N. 15th St. in Tampa, FL 33605

Cordelia B Hunt Community Center at Al Lopez Park

4810 N. Himes Avenue in Tampa, FL 33614

Snacks and water will be available at the centers.

Residents can also get free information on heat advisories, new cooling centers, and other information by texting HEATSAFE to 888-777.