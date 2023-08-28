TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — City of Tampa officials are preparing for Tropical Storm Idalia, which may impact the area as a major hurricane.

Mayor Jane Castor, Fire Chief Barbara Tripp, Emergency Coordinator John Antapasis and Police Chief Lee Bercaw are expected to speak at a news conference on Monday.

City leaders will discuss “preparedness initiatives, safety guidelines, and other essential matters related to” the storm, according to a news release from the city.

“The City of Tampa urges all residents to stay informed and take necessary precautions ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia,” the news release stated. “The safety of our community is our top priority, and we are taking every step to ensure preparedness and response are optimal.”

Residents are urged to sign up for AlertTampa to receive emergency notifications directly from the City of Tampa. To register, visit the AlertTampa website or text “TampaReady” to 888-777.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.