TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s annual ‘Boom by the Bay’ Independence Day celebration kicks off Saturday.

In a news conference Thursday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will be joined by representatives from the Tampa Downtown Partnership, TECO and Seminole Hard Rock to discuss the event.

The event will feature activities and entertainment for the entire family. The festivities culminate in a dazzling fireworks display.

In a news release, the city of Tampa noted that there will be no fireworks at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, the Tampa Convention Center, Armature Works, or Sparkman Wharf on Saturday.

The event also offers food trucks and a free concert, as well as special summertime activities like a pickleball tournament and apple pie bake-off. Country musician and The Voice contestant Kenzie Wheeler will headline the Boom by the Bay concert series.

Boom by the Bay begins at 4 p.m. on July 1. Additional information about the event can be found on the City of Tampa website.