Editor’s note: Video above has been edited to remove audio due to explicit language and to blur the face of the person being restrained.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa police officer was suspended Thursday for three days for allegedly failing to document evidence and a violation of a response to resistance policy during an arrest in 2022, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Sgt. Stephen Drabiniak was one of several officers called to MacDinton’s Irish Pub on Howard Avenue on June 11, 2022 to assist security removing “unruly patrons” at closing time, according to police.

Drabiniak and three other officers arrived and saw a group of people assaulting two officers who were already there, police said.

Three people were asked to leave the area, but resisted officers, according to police. The three people were eventually charged with trespassing and resisting.

In March, police received a USB drive in the mail with a 45 second video from June 11, 2022. The video showed Drabiniak with his hands around the neck of one of the patrons for about eight seconds, according to police.

Drabiniak was attempting to restrain the patron using what police called a “pain compliance technique,” where the officer applies pressure behind a person’s ear and jawline, however, it was not done correctly, police said.

The patron in the incident reportedly testified in court that he was not choked, did not have trouble breathing, and he requested no medical attention, police said.

However, Drabiniak only submitted his body-worn camera footage even though he had a copy of the cell phone video showing the incident, according to police. The department said this is a violation of department policies.

Drabiniak allegedly said he couldn’t get the video to download, so he gave up, police said.

“While it’s clear the officers were dealing with a chaotic and volatile situation, I believe in holding our officers to the highest possible standards and that didn’t occur in this case and the officer is now facing the consequences for that,” Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “Quality Assurance is a pillar of this department. To ensure we are held to the highest standard I encourage feedback, positive or negative, because community input ultimately makes us better as a police department.”