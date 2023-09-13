TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager is in critical condition after being struck by a Tampa police cruiser on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department (TPD), a 13-year-old girl was attempting to cross Busch Blvd. near N. 22nd St. on a bicycle when she was hit by the officer at 7:40 p.m.

The teenager was knocked from her bike and suffered a broken leg and a head injury. She was listed as being in critical condition Wednesday night.

“Our thoughts are with the teen cyclist who was injured in this unfortunate incident, and we hope for her full recovery,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. “We take all accidents involving our officers seriously.”

The officer stopped and rendered aid until paramedics arrived, TPD said. The officer was described as a five-year veteran of the department and “though shaken, was not injured in the crash,” the release stated.

The teenager was struck approximately 75 feet from the nearest crosswalk, according to TPD.

“Our officers are dedicated to protecting the safety of everyone who uses Tampa’s roads, whether they are on foot, in a car, or on a bike,” Bercaw said. “This is a distressing reminder that we must continue our efforts, as a community, to ensure that all pedestrians and cyclists travel safely throughout our city.”

The incident is under investigation.