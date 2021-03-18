Tampa officer shoots at man carrying long gun down street

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa police officer is investigating a shooting involving an officer and a man seen carrying a weapon on E. 22nd Street Wednesday night.

Police said officers were driving down 22nd Street near Hamilton Avenue when saw a man walking down the street with a long gun.

Police said officers told the man to drop his gun. The man was still holding his gun when an officer opened fire, but the man was not struck.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the man is now in custody.

Further information was not immediately available.

>> Follow Marco Villarreal on Facebook

>> Follow Marco Villarreal on Twitter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss