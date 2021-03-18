Tampa officer shoots at man carrying long gun down street

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa police officer is investigating a shooting involving an officer and a man seen carrying a weapon on E. 22nd Street Wednesday night.

Police said officers were driving down 22nd Street near Hamilton Avenue when saw a man walking down the street with a long gun.

Police said officers told the man to drop his gun. The man was still holding his gun when an officer opened fire, but the man was not struck.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the man is now in custody.

Further information was not immediately available.