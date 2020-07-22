Tampa officer given one-week suspension following investigation into teen’s death

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa police officer has received a one-week suspension after failing to properly secure his firearm in his home.

Tragically that mistake led to the death of 15-year-old Bradley Hulett.

The teen’s family met personally with Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan regarding the disciplinary action. Bradley Hulett’s father, Brad Hulett says he is satisfied with the investigation, but the punishment will never be enough.

“Listen, Chief Dugan, there’s nothing he could do today unless he brought Bradley in that room and he’s not capable of doing that I know that’s not going to happen,” Hulett said.

15-year-old Bradley was in the home of Tampa Police Officer Edwin Perez back in December, just a week before Christmas.

According to an affidavit, the officer’s son picked the lock to the master bedroom in order to use the restroom and discovered the gun in a holster.

The officer’s son said he assumed the gun was unloaded as there was no magazine in the gun when they found it, the report said.

According to an arrest report, one of the boys said, “Let’s go scare Bradley,” after removing the gun from the holster.

The shooter Christopher Bevan, 15, has been charged with manslaughter with a firearm. He is being prosecuted as an adult

Meanwhile, Perez and his son have been cleared of any legal wrongdoing in this case.

Bradley’s father tells us his family is currently working on something called Bradley’s Law regarding safe storage of weapons so this tragedy does not happen to anyone else.

MORE TOP STORIES