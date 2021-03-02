Tampa school resource officer fired after being caught on body cam using racial slurs, police chief says

TAMPA (WFLA) – An officer has been fired from the Tampa Police Department after a body camera captured him using a racial slur, according to a department spokesman.

Delvin White was terminated this week for “violations of policy that prohibit discriminatory conduct,” Public Information Officer Eddy Durkin says.

According to a news release from the police department, body camera captured White using the n-word and referencing a group of people as “ghetto” while on a phone call. Police say the incident happened on Nov. 13.

While he was under investigation for the Nov. 13 incident, authorities say White told his supervisor that there was another incident that happened on Nov. 30 where he used the n-word while making an arrest. According to Durkin, White was caught on body camera “using the derogatory language” two times while making a trespassing arrest.

“Derogatory statements made by police officers jeopardize the trust that our department works to establish with our community,” Police Chief Brian Dugan said in a statement. “Tampa Police officers are held to a higher standard and incidents like this negatively impact the entire law enforcement profession.”

White is an an eight-year veteran of the police department and was most recently assigned as a school resource officer at Middleton High School.