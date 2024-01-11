TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said it fired an officer for abusing his authority in a personal matter.

On Aug. 30, Officer John Holmstrom was on duty when he discovered that his personal car was towed from his apartment complex.

When he contacted the tow truck company, he identified himself as an officer “acting in a manner to use his authority as a police officer to impact a private business,” officials said.

Holmstrom also threatened to detain an employee to resolve the problem.

After an internal investigation, police found Holmstrom violated their policies regarding the misuse of authority, abuse of position or authority, emergency operation of police vehicles, extra duty employment policies, and personnel management.

Holmstrom had been with the department since July 2022.

“It is unacceptable that an officer would use their position or badge to settle a personal matter,” Chief Lee Bercaw said. “Tampa Police Officers are held to the highest standard of professionalism and this officer’s actions are not a representation of the hard work and dedication of the nearly 1,000 sworn officers serving this community every day.”