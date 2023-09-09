TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa police officer was seriously injured early Saturday morning after being dragged during a traffic crash, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said the officer, a man in his late 30s, was checking on a report of a possible person sleeping near the train tracks on Busch Boulevard near 15th Street.

According to a release, the officer was going back to his patrol car when it was hit by a black Ford F150.

The officer held on to the front of his vehicle as he was dragged for about 75 feet.

Police said the officer was hospitalized with serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening. Chief Lee Bercaw went to the hospital to check on the officer after the crash.

“The dangers inherent to the job of public servants are all too real,” Bercaw said. “I am thankful that this officer will recover from what could have been a fatal event, and return to protect and serve our community another day. The Tampa Police Department will provide all the support he and his family may need throughout his recuperation process.”

The truck driver was not hurt and is cooperating with the TPD’s investigation into the crash. Neither the truck driver nor the officer have been identified as of this report.