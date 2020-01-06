Tampa offers residents free bulk trash pickup

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It may only be January, but here in Tampa, it’s practically spring already! So why not get a head start on your spring cleaning?

Tampa is helping residents clean out their homes for free.

The city’s Solid Waste Enhanced Environmental Program (S.W.E.E.P.) program employs crews to pick up bulky items like furniture and mattresses curbside at no extra cost.

They’ll pick up everything from carpet to barbecue grills, toilets and televisions, but ask that you don’t set out any chemicals, paints or solvents.

“It really gives people the opportunity to get rid of unwanted items, discarded junk. Things that may have been laying around for a while, this is their opportunity to discard and have those items picked up by the city free of charge,” said the program’s director, Mark Wilfalk.

From now until October, crews will be visiting different neighborhoods and conducting forty different neighborhood cleanups. Residents can look up their scheduled collection dates through an interactive residential S.W.E.E.P. map located on the department’s website at www.tampagov.net/SWEEP

S.W.E.E.P. collections are not provided in New Tampa as New Tampa since residents are serviced by Hillsborough County Waste Management.

